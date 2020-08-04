Sennheiser announces noise cancellation headphones HD 458 BT in India

has launch HD 458 BT Special Edition Noise Cancellation The new offering in the 'HD' series will be available during Amazon’s Prime Day Sale on August 6.

The HD 458BT feature Active Noise Cancellation and come in bold red accents and folding design.

The company claims that they have 30-hours battery life. The support AAC and AptX, with AptX Low Latency to keep audio perfectly in sync with on-screen action when watching videos.

The headphones also support Podcast Mode for podcasts, audiobooks and other speech content. Besides, they have a dedicated Voice Assistant button for voice interaction with Siri or Google Assistant.

They have Bluetooth 5.0 support and a The HD 458BT can also be used in wired mode

With the Sennheiser’s Smart Control App, the HD 458BT can be tailored for personal experience.