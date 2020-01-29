Sennheiser launches Ambeo Soundbar with 3D sound, Dolby Atmos at Rs.199,990

-
German audio equipment maker Sennheiser on Wednesday launched its Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar in India boasting 13 speaker drivers, 3D sound, and 500 watts output. The AMBEO Soundbar is priced at Rs 199,990 and will be available in India starting today. The soundbar was launched globally a year ago and it has now made its way to India.
The AMBEO Soundbar is compatible with Dolby Atmos, MPEG-H and DTS:X. Thanks to its Upmix Technology, it can also recreate stereo and 5.1 content in 3D. The soundbar features five different presets (movie, music, sports, news and neutral) for a range of content.
Ambeo Soundbar supports HDMI eARC, 4K and Dolby Vision pass-through, Bluetooth, and a built-in Chromecast.
Upcoming new features will be added to the soundbar via WiFi and app updates. The soundbar comes with 13 speakers that include six woofers, five tweeters and two top-firing speakers. The company says Ambeo Soundbar can replicate a typical 5.1 home theatre setup to 3D sound, with five regular speakers, one subwoofer, and four additional corner speakers.
Users can also adjust settings on the soundbar through Sennheiser Sound Control app, which is available for Android and iOS.
The AMBEO Soundbar was launched globally at the CES 2019.
