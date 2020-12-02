Sennheiser launches HD 560S audiophile headphones for Rs 18,990 in India

-
ALSO READ
Sennheiser announces noise cancellation headphones HD 458 BT in India
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 review: Pricier than peers but worth it
Traditional brands bank on e-commerce platforms to reach customers
Govt makes it a must for e-commerce platforms to display country of origin
Festival season sales: Over 50% consumers to shop online, says survey
-
Sennheiser today launched HD 560S headphones in India, tailor-made for listeners who need to understand a tune in all its details, from the recording studio to the sound file.
The HD 560S’ transducers are specifically tuned for accuracy, offering dependable A/B comparisons of mixes, sources and media formats. Its open-back ear-cups facilitate a natural expansion of sound waves, while their angled alignment recreates the optimal triangular listening position of loudspeakers for a wide, articulate sound-stage, the company said.
Offering a frequency response of 6 Hz – 38 kHz, the HD 560S reproduces the entire frequency range, complemented by smooth low-frequency extension. As a result, the headphones effortlessly reproduce the complex bass sounds found in modern music. At the same time, a high 110 dB/1V sensitivity and an extraordinarily low THD (<0.05% at 90 dB) offer an expressive dynamic range and clarity, even at a high SPL.
The voice coil was specifically developed to provide an exceptional experience regardless of the playback system, while the 120 Ω impedance allows the HD 560S to be used with virtually any audio source. For maximum versatility, the HD 560S is equipped with a detachable 3-meter cable, 6.3mm jack and a 3.5mm adapter with a flexible 15cm lead.
Priced at Rs 18,990 the Sennheiser HD 560S will be available on major e-commerce platforms and leading electronic retail outlets
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU