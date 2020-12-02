Sennheiser launches HD 560S audiophile headphones for Rs 18,990 in India

today launched HD 560S headphones in India, tailor-made for listeners who need to understand a tune in all its details, from the recording studio to the sound file.

The HD 560S’ transducers are specifically tuned for accuracy, offering dependable A/B comparisons of mixes, sources and media formats. Its open-back ear-cups facilitate a natural expansion of sound waves, while their angled alignment recreates the optimal triangular listening position of loudspeakers for a wide, articulate sound-stage, the company said.

Offering a frequency response of 6 Hz – 38 kHz, the HD 560S reproduces the entire frequency range, complemented by smooth low-frequency extension. As a result, the headphones effortlessly reproduce the complex bass sounds found in modern music. At the same time, a high 110 dB/1V sensitivity and an extraordinarily low THD (<0.05% at 90 dB) offer an expressive dynamic range and clarity, even at a high SPL.

The voice coil was specifically developed to provide an exceptional experience regardless of the playback system, while the 120 Ω impedance allows the HD 560S to be used with virtually any audio source. For maximum versatility, the HD 560S is equipped with a detachable 3-meter cable, 6.3mm jack and a 3.5mm adapter with a flexible 15cm lead.

Priced at Rs 18,990 the HD 560S will be available on major e-commerce platforms and leading electronic retail outlets