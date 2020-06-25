Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 review: Pricier than peers but worth it

Momentum True Wireless 2 is second-generation true wireless stereo earphones from that adds active noise cancellation on top of other capable features of the predecessor. Though they look similar to the first-generation earphones, they boast slightly smaller footprint, improved on-battery time, and unmatched sound quality in its segment. But do these things justify the earphones premium price tag of Rs 24,990? Let’s find out:

Momentum True Wireless 2: Design

Similar to predecessor, the Momentum True Wireless 2 has a simple yet exciting design. Though minimal, they look premium and ooze luxury. The charging case is not be the most compact one that we have seen but it has lightweight build with premium fabric coating that compensate for the otherwise thick and bulky form factor. Speaking of earbuds, they are big but lightweight (6g each). Moreover, they have soft silicone ear tips, which latch into ears comfortably and do not let the earbuds come out unless you want them to be. The earbuds have matte finish and there is a flat touchpad on the outside covered under a metal sheet with logo engraved on it.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 case

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: Sound and performance

Sound quality is one of the biggest selling points for Momentum True Wireless 2. It boasts a sound quality, which works across genres and needs no tweaking. If you prefer unplugged music, you would be in for a surprise as they bring out the best sound experience; from strings to percussion, everything sounds perfect. And if in the next moment you switch to chill mix, the earbuds would be up for the challenge.

If you still fancy tweaking the equalizer a bit, then you can go to the Sennheiser's Smart Control app for smartphones (Android and iOS). It seems unpolished and cluttered and, may be, that is where you would realise that sticking to the default mode is a good idea than fiddling around the equalisers.

Overall, the earphones’ output is rich, balanced, and pleasant. The details are distinct, and the bass is smooth -- the 7mm dynamic drivers deliver well. Simply put, they are one of the most versatile earbuds.

Coming on to the earphones’ ANC capability, it is impressive and exceeds expectations as it blocks the ambient noise and delivers undistracted experience. However, the ANC takes a toll on earphones’ on-battery time. There is a ‘Transparent Hearing’ mode for environments where it becomes important to stay aware of the surrounding. This mode allows the ambient noise pass through the earbuds, so you hear things from outside without having to take out the earbuds.

Wireless earbuds are not meant for gamers as they tend to have latency issue, but to our surprise the latency is minimal on these earphones. Moreover, they earphones are comfortable for extended use, and the on-battery time is impressive.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 charging port

The earbuds last for about 5 hours while the total backup along with the case is 28 hours. The earbuds support quick charge and a 15-minute charge replenish the battery for 40-minute usage. Important to note, the Momentum Wireless Earphone 2 support only wired charging.

Another area where the earbuds perform good is calls. Working from home means too many calls, and there were no instances where the earphones had put us in trouble.

The earphones boast IPX4 rating for water and dust resistance, which should be enough to protect them from sweat and drizzle. The earbuds have Bluetooth 5.1 and support several audio codecs, including sub-band codecs (SBC), advance audio codec (AAC) and Qualcomm’s aptX.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 review: Verdict

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are capable true wireless stereo earphones that do not compromise on parameters like connectivity, design, and performance that define good wireless earphones. Moreover, the earphones’ sound quality is impressive. The earphones are expensive, but they offer an all-round package, which justifies premium pricing.