Sharp's new air purifier KC-G40M can help reduce suffering in bad weather

No time of the year is free of pollution — not if you live in and around Delhi. It’s the beginning of May and the PM 2.5 and 10 levels are in the “very poor” category. The timing of the launch of Sharp’s new air purifier is, therefore, not unusual.

What’s unusual, though, is its ability to control humidity besides ridding the air of pollutants in a closed space. Let’s see how this product fares: Design (3/5) The KC-G40M comes with wheels, so you don’t have to worry about its weight. To keep it stationary, you can lock the wheels with ...