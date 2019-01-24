ShotOniPhone challenge: Here is your chance to feature on Apple billboards

Apple, a Cupertino, US-based technology giant, on January 22 announced the ShotOniPhone challenge, inviting to submit their best shots via social media channels or e-mail. The entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges, who will select 10 winning photos from the worldwide submissions. The winning photos will be featured on billboards in select cities, retail stores and online.

Timeline

The started on January 22 and would continue until February 7. Interested can submit their entry latest by 7:59 AM (GMT), February 8, 2019.

How to participate

To enter the shot in the iPhone challenge, upload the photograph that you have taken on your iPhone within the six months preceding the start of the contest period and Tweet, post, email or upload it, as applicable, with the hashtag #ShotoniPhone for Twitter or Instagram, along with information indicating which iPhone model was used in the image caption.

Via Twitter: Follow the links and instructions to become a follower of Sponsor’s page on Twitter, located at @ Tweet the photo with the required hashtags and other information. You must be an active holder of a non-private Twitter account and be a follower of @ to be eligible to enter this Contest via Twitter.

Via Instagram: Follow @Apple profile and post photo with the required hashtags and other information. You must make sure the ‘photos are private’ option in the account setting on your Instagram account is disabled.

Via Email: Send the photo in its highest resolution to shotoniphone@apple.com with the file format: ‘firstname_lastname_iphonemodel.’

Eligibility

The contest is open for people who are at least 18 years of age and who are iPhone owners prior to January 22, 2019. Apple employees and their immediate family members are not eligible.

Winners announcement

Ten winners will be announced on Apple Newsroom and notified by direct message on or about February 26, 2019.