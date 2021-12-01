Singapore researchers test 'smart bandage' for remote recovery via app

-
ALSO READ
Economic Recovery: What do K, V, U, L, W-shapes recoveries really mean?
3 in 4 Indian workers keen on flexible remote work, says Microsoft report
TMS, Ep 27: BPCL sale, Andrew Holland Q&A, Nykaa IPO, shapes of recovery
Realme Smart TV 4K 43 review: Ticks the boxes most ignore in budget segment
Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick review: Capable streaming device on budget?
-
Researchers in Singapore have developed a smart bandage to enable patients to have chronic wounds monitored remotely via an app on a mobile device, potentially saving them visits to the doctor.
A research team at the National University of Singapore has created a wearable sensor attached to a transparent bandage to track progress in healing, using information like temperature, bacteria type, and levels of pH and inflammation.
"Traditionally when someone has a wound or ulcer, if it's infected, the only way to examine it is through looking at the wound itself, through visual inspection," said Chwee Teck Lim, lead researcher at the university's department of biomedical engineering.
"If the clinician wants to have further information then they will obtain the wound fluid and send to the lab for further testing," he said.
"So what we're trying to do is use our smart bandage to cut the number of hours or days to just a few minutes." The "VeCare" technology will enable patients to convalesce more at home and visit a doctor only if necessary.
The bandage is being tested on patients with chronic venous ulcers, or leg ulcers caused by circulation problems in veins.
Data collection by researchers on the wounds has so far been effective, according to Lim, who said the smart bandage could potentially be used for other wounds, like diabetic foot ulcers.
(Reporting by Ying Shan Lee; Writing by Masako Iijima; Editing by Martin Petty, William Maclean)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU