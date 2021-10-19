Skill vs chance argument weighs as Indian states mull banning online gaming

Game of chance or game of skill? That is the age-old question the Indian online gaming industry has been battling for long now. With more and more states considering bans on online gaming, the issue to ponder over is whether or not regulation is taking into account the immense potential of the sector.

Many states have taken steps to regulate or ban online gaming, stemming from the thought process that all online gaming is akin to gambling, or that they are addictive and cause financial losses and suicides. While these are all serious reasons and concerns, are blanket bans a ...