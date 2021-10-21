Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds review: Mini but not mighty enough

recently launched its Dime True Wireless Earbuds in India with a lightweight form factor, impressive battery life, among other features.

Priced at Rs 2,249, the TWS earbuds have a short stem-like design and they can be used independently as any other TWS earphones. Dime True Wireless Earbuds sport physical controls on each earbud.

The earbuds are available in three colours --Dark Blue/Green, Light Grey/Blue, and True Black. There are physical buttons on each earbud through which you can control volume, skip songs, and take calls. The buttons aren’t really easy to press so you will have to settle with that. The earbuds also feature an IPX4 rating for protection from sweat and water.

The earpieces have a proper in-canal fit--I found the fit secure and the noise isolation decent. The tiny earbuds are comfortable for long-duration usage. I was able to wear them for about 40-50 minutes.

Controls on the Dime would be tough for many; it gets really uncomfortable to press the stiff physical buttons while using the earphones. It’s better you rely on your phone to skip a song or change volume.

Talking about performance, the Skullcandy Dime offers decent sound quality for everyday use, thanks to its 6mm drivers which have a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz.

It covers the basics but don’t expect too much from these tiny earbuds. The sound clarity is impressive but the bass might let you down at times. Due to the fit, the noise isolation is decent and it also cuts the unwanted eternal noise.

For the price, the earbuds do a fine job, although some may want more Skullcandy Dime.

However, the earbuds are not at all good for voice calls. I had a tough time taking calls using these earbuds so ultimately I had to either use my phone or use a better set of earbuds.

It features Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity so the connection is pretty stable and quick every time you use them.

The battery is impressive, though. The earbuds can last 3.5 hours and the case is can offer 8.5 hours of additional battery life, so you get a total of 12 hours on a single charge.

The charging case sports a Micro-USB port for charging, a USB-C would have added to the ease as most of the cables these days feature that.

Verdict:

Skullcandy Dime brings experience at an affordable price. The Dime earbuds are tiny but produce a decent sound, have an impressive battery life, and there is some protection from water and sweat. However, they are not the best sounding earbuds in this price range as Realme, Oppo, BoAt, and others have better offerings. Moreover, Micro-USB charging port, stiff control buttons may be a deal-breaker for some.