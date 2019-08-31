Skullcandy Jib Plus wireless earbuds review: Affordable but lacks the oomph

has a new offering for people switching from wired earphones. The Jib Plus wireless earphones are lightweight, fit easily in the ear, and offer a battery back-up of up to six hours on a single charge.

Priced at Rs 2,499, the in-ear headphones have a decent built quality and the flat cables make them less susceptible to accidental snapping. There are dedicated buttons for volume control. The set is splash resistant, too, and you can activate Google Assistant or Siri to make things easier.





Jib Plus earphones

These features make it look an ideal audio device, but does Jib Plus tick all the boxes on sound quality? Let's find out.

Sound quality

has taken care of most of the factors when it comes to bringing out a decent audio piece. Jib Plus is lightweight and I could carry it easily around the neck. The earbuds sit comfortably in the ear and don't slip off even during workouts and light running. However, the maker missed a crucial parameter that's a must in today's audio gadgets -- an impressive sound output.

Jib Plus lacks bass and delivers a treble-heavy output. I felt the sound was not loud enough, which is something unusual in

The earphones offer a decent battery life, and I could listen to music and take calls for about 5-6 hours on a single charge. I took a few calls using the earphones, but the background noise spoiled the experience. I had to hold the microphone closer, especially when outdoors, so the other person could hear me, but that's a lot of efforts.



Skullcandy Jib Plus earphones

Verdict



Skullcandy could have done better with Jib Plus, as the sound quality isn't up to the mark. Also, there are quite a few options in the budget category that deliver an impressive sound output along with other features that Jib Plus offers, so it isn't a sweet deal.