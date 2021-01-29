Skullcandy Jib True review: Inexpensive wireless earbuds good for daily use

-
Audio accessory maker Skullcandy continues to make strides in the true wireless earbuds segment with the launch of Jib True earbuds. The earbuds are an entry-level wireless audio accessory with signature Skullcandy design. It looks vibrant, fancy and attractive. But is the Jib True as good in audio quality? Let’s find out:
Skullcandy Jib True: Design
The Jib True are decently sized earbuds that look like any other pair of wireless earbuds. Made of plastic, the earbuds and charging case lack the premium touch but they do not look cheap either. Thanks to Skullcandy signature design and the use of vibrant colours, the earbuds do not look boring. In terms of utility and handling, the earbuds have snug and comfortable fit. Each earbud has a button for volume controls, tracks, calls, and voice assistants. However, the buttons are small in size and hard to press. They are comfortable and not easy to use.
The Jib True comes in two colour options -- the usual black with grey ear-tips and a colourful blue with red ear-tips. The latter colour scheme looks fresh. It is reminiscent of the funky Skullcandy earphones and headphones the brand is usually known for. The earbuds’ charging-and-storage case has an LED indicator for battery levels. Light in weight, the case is easy to carry around but its size is a deterrent to its overall portability factor.
Skullcandy Jib True: Features and performance
The Jib True is sweat and water resistant with an IPX4 rating. It is a pair of true wireless earbuds; you can use each earbud independently. Each bud has a microphone for voice calls and the experience. The earbuds, along with case, have a rated on-battery life of 22 hours, and the real life usage is around in the same ballpark.
For connectivity, the earbuds boast Bluetooth 5.0. They are easy to connect with supporting devices and the connectivity seems strong. However, the earbuds stay connected even while resting inside the case, which means you will have to disconnect them manually every single time.
Speaking of sound output, the Skullcandy Jib True earbuds are good but not the best in its segment. The earbuds offer balanced bass and treble but the output is flat and lacks the punch. The bass may impress but it goes overboard even with music genre that can do without much of bass effect.
Verdict
Priced at Rs 2,999, the Skullcandy Jib True is a go-to wireless earbuds for those looking for one in budget segment. The earbuds make a good wireless earbuds for everyday use but audiophiles, with audio quality a priority, should strictly look elsewhere.
