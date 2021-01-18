Skullcandy launches Jib True earbuds with 22-hour battery life at Rs 2,999

-
Skullcandy on Monday launched its Jib True wireless earbuds in India at Rs 2,999. The Jib True offers a 22-hour total battery life, solo bud use, support for voice assistant, sweat and water resistance, etc., said the company.
The affordable TWS earbuds from Skullcandy offers 6 hours of battery time in the bud on a single charge and an additional 16 hours in the case, making it a total of 22-hour battery time.
The latest earbuds from Skullcandy comes loaded with features and controls such as call, track and volume control, suppport for voice assistant, dual mics, solo bud use, etc.
The Jib True earbuds have an IPX4 rating, making it sweat and water resistant. Besides, the earbuds have a noise isolating fit to cut out external noise.
Jib True is available for purchase now on Skullcandy.in for Rs 2,999.
“For those looking to try out true wireless earbuds for the first time and at an affordable price, Jib True is it. We’ve packed it with all the essential, must-have features, and we can’t wait for people to start listening without anything holding them back!,” said Amlan Bhattacharjya, CEO, Brand Eyes, and Official Distributor of Skullcandy in India.
