Skullcandy Sesh earbuds review: A good product for people on the go

When you are going for true-wireless earbuds, it's best to spend a little extra, so that there is no disappointment with quality. What's frustrating for those who want truly wireless earbuds is that there are very few good mid-range options. Blaupunkt did bring some good products for audiophiles (review), but it the only one until decided to throw its hat in the ring with the Sesh Bluetooth earbuds.

The Sesh earbuds fit well in your ears and, unlike most others, don't fall off easily, no matter how extensive your movement. This was our first observation when we wore the earbuds for a running session.

The other thing that we noticed was the size: It's a bit bigger than most earbuds in the market at present, so some people might not find them ideal for use, especially those who like to lie on their beds and binge-watch.

Another negative for the Sesh earbuds is its use of soft-touch buttons for playback and virtual assistant. It is sometimes difficult to use these buttons, which are hard to press. So, if you try to play or pause music, you are likely to hurt your ears. We had to remove them and then use the buttons. A touch sensor might have been a better option, just like in Blaupunkt's earbuds (review).

The case for storing and charging these earbuds is of a good quality. It has LED indicators and a micro USB slot, which seems odd, as USB Type-C is more common these days. The case offers up to seven hours of battery backup to the earbuds.

One thing we do not like about these earbuds is that when the battery level drops to 10 per cent, you get an alert for low battery, and even before you move to put them on charge, the earphones switch off swiftly. The battery life is decent but erratic at times.

When it comes to sound quality, Sesh possesses the signature punchy sound of most Skullcandy audio devices. The tuning goes well for people who are more into electronic music, even those who love jazzy sound would like the device. The sound output may seem shrill at times, but that has to do with the type of genre you are listening to.

Verdict

For Rs 5,999, the Skullcandy Sesh is indeed a good option for people looking for truly wireless earphones, but it's also true that it is far from the best we have seen. The earphones are somewhat versatile when it comes to sound quality. What could work in Sesh's favour is limited competition in the segment of wireless earbuds.