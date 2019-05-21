Skullcandy Set review: Sweat-resistant in-ear earphone is value for money

Set is a pair of wired earphones for sports and fitness enthusiasts. Priced at Rs 2,999, the earphones are sweat resistant that makes them a suitable pair for people with active lifestyle. Besides, the pair also have a microphone and a call controller, which also doubles up as a track controller, that makes it easy to take calls, change audio tracks, play/pause music, etc. on the go -- when connected with a smartphone.

Being budget earphones, the Set come in a generous package, which includes three different sizes of earbuds – small, medium and large – a pair of gels, and the main unit. The earphones come with two-year warranty that make these pairs a good play in the budget segment.

Design

The Set have an in-ear design with changeable ear buds that are neither too hard nor too soft, making them comfortable to use while providing good noise isolation as well. For sports enthusiasts, the earphones also have hook-shaped elongated removable gels for enhanced fit, making them stick in ears while running, jogging or doing any other physical activity.

While the earphones’ design seems satisfactory, it is the rubberised wire that does not do justice to them. It seems fragile, tangles easily and requires proper care. Moreover, it attracts dirt and get soiled easily too.

Performance

From sweat resistance to built-in microphone for calls, the earphones cover wide spectrum of utilities. Besides, it has sound drivers that push quality sound. The output is balanced with good mix of bass and treble. Push the earbuds a little deep inside the ear cavity, and the bass feels overpowered – do this if you like the bass-heavy audio tracks.

The built-in microphone does not face difficulty recognising voice, making it easier to attend calls on the go. The earphones’ call cum track controller also makes it convenient to take call, change audio tracks, play/pause music without touching the phone. While many earphones with built-in microphone are not compatible with laptops and desktops, this pair of earphones work without any problem.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 2,999, Skullcandy Set seems to be a good value for money that perform on all fronts. It would have done even better with a strong wire (maybe a braided one) that would have improved its handling score by a good margin.