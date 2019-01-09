'Smart address' gaining traction in India, but mass adoption may take time

If you stroll along the lanes of central Bengaluru, you might come across some yellow address plates at the entrance of offices and residences. These aren’t standard address plates, though.

They bear a nine-digit numeric code, or a digital address, that not only carries the regular-format address and name of the resident, but also the exact latitude and longitude coordinates of the location. These smart address plates are being provided by EasyZip, a Bengaluru-based firm, which is one among several outfits leading the charge to digitise Indian addresses that are often lengthy ...