Sony announces Republic Day sale offers on televisions, headphones and more

India on Friday announced Republic Day sale offers on its products, including televisions, headphones, wireless earbuds, portable Bluetooth speakers, party speakers, and soundbars. Starting on January 14, the offers will be available until January 26 on online store, retail stores, Amazon India, and Flipkart.

In the sale, Sony is also offering discounts of up to 30 per cent and instant cashback of up to Rs 20,000 on Bravia range of television. Besides, the company is offering up to two-year warranty and an equated monthly instalment scheme, starting at Rs 2,995, on select Bravia television.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones



The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are available at a discounted price of Rs 19,990. It features over-the-ear design with padding on ear cups for comfortable fit. It features Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity, a USB-C port for charging, and touch controls. The headphone comes with dual pairing support and built-in microphones.

Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones



It is available at a discounted price of Rs 13,990, including a cashback of Rs 3,000. The feature 6mm audio drivers and boast up to 36 hours of battery life with a charging case. It is IPX4 rated for water protection and features active noise cancellation. It comes in silver and black colours, and has a USB-C port for charging.

Sony SRS-XE200 wireless speaker



Inclusive of cashback of Rs 2,000, the Sony SRS-XE200 is available at Rs 7,990. It features Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity and fast pairing, USB-C port for charging and lasts up to 16 hours. It is IP67 rated for water and dust resistance. It comes in blue, silver and black colours.

Sony SRS-XG300 speaker



Sony SRS-XG300 is available at a discounted price of Rs 22,990. It is IP67 rated for water and dust protection. It has Bluetooth for wireless connectivity, fast pairing, and stereo pairing. It features a USB-C port for charging and lasts up to 25 hours.

Sony HT-S20R soundbar



The soundbar is available at a discounted price of Rs 15,990. It supports Dolby Digital and 5.1 channel sound with 400W output. It features Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity, and has wired rear speakers and subwoofer.