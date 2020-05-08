Sony India starts advanced booking for home audio-video products

major on Friday said it has started online advanced booking for home audio-video products, which will be delivered to customers after the is lifted.

The company has announced attractive offers on advanced online booking for smart TVs, cameras and home theatres, which will be delivered by Sony's retail channels as Sony Center and Sony Exclusive after the is lifted, it said in a statement.

Other industry players such as Samsung and LG have already started pre-booking for items like smart TVs and home appliances through their own digital platforms.

After 40 days of lockdown, certain business activities like opening of standalone stores and e-commerce delivery of non-essential items have been allowed in green and orange zones (locations with few or no COVID-19 cases).

With some relaxations being made in the third phase of the from May 4, these companies are now looking at a revival in demand.

Customers are at the heart of everything we do at We want to bring the best home entertainment options to everyone who is spending time at home during this lockdown, Managing Director Sunil Nayyar said.

Under its 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' programme, Sony is offering discounts and special price offer on its Bravia TVs, Alpha range of cameras with select lenses, the statement added.

Moreover, Sony India has launched an 85-inch screen TV priced at Rs5.99 lakh, loaded with most advanced technologies such as Android 9 Pie and X1 4K HDR Picture Processor. It also offers an immersive viewing experience with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos.

Besides, Sony India is offering attractive finance schemes with zero interest and lower EMI, making it easier for customers to buy.

Sony India will launch a new online purchase optionwww.ShopatSC.comvia third-party portal, supported by the retail and distribution channel, it said.