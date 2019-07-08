Sony launches RX0 II, the 'world's smallest and lightest' premium camera

Sony has launched RX0 II, the "world's smallest and lightest premium compact camera" with a slew of features for vloggers and travellers, said the company on Monday.

RX0 II is the successor to the Sony RX0 Action Camera that was launched in February, 2018.

The 132-gram camera is waterproof, dustproof, shockproof, and crushproof and it measures 59mm x 40.5mm x 35mm. It has sports a 180-degree tiltable screen.

Launched globally in March 2019, the Sony RX0 II is priced at Rs. 57,990 in India and will be available from July 15, 2019.

RX0 II features a 1.0-type stacked 15.3-megapixel Exmor RS CMOS image sensor and an advanced BIONZ X image processing engine. With ISO ranging from 80-12,800, the camera has a fixed wide-angle ZEISS Tessar T 24mm lens with f/4.0 aperture for minimum focusing distance of 20cm.

The RX0 II offers 4K 30p internal movie recording and introduces in-body electronic stabilisation for steady footage. Additional movie features of the RX0 II include Super Slow-Motion recording at up to 1000 fps, uncompressed 4K HDMI output and simultaneous proxy movie recording.

The RX0 II is up to 180-degree and down to 90-degree tiltable LCD screen that even works underwater and new image stabilization solutions for video recording. It is waterproof up to 10 meters deep, dustproof, shockproof up to 2 metres and crushproof up to 200KG force.

The camera boasts an anti-distortion Shutter of up to 1/32000 sec. and can shoot at up to 16 fps. The RX0 II is also compatible with the Camera Control Box CCB-WD1 which enables up to 100 cameras to be connected and controlled in a wired multi-camera setup.

Additionally, Sony RX0 II can be connected to 50 cameras using Sony ‘Imaging Edge Mobile' application or up to 100 cameras using the Camera Control Box CCB-WD1.