Sony's best in India, the A9G Master Series, is beautiful inside out

I have suffered more drilling of my bedroom wall to test out a 55-inch A9G 4K TV so that you can be spared a store visit. Allow me to explain what this TV does and why you might want to consider spending a few lakh rupees to acquire it. Design (5/5) I have reserved the top rating for a bezel-less, razor-thin TV of the future.

But until it arrives, the A9G is among the best you can get India. It’s enviably thin from all sides. The machinery is hidden in a block at the centre of the back panel, which isn’t visible from either side and is not very chunky either. The TV is ...