Sony SRS-XB12 Bluetooth speaker review: A real treat for audiophiles

SRS-XB12 portable speaker is an upgrade to SRS-XB10 and while both speakers look similar, there are tiny differences that will come to the fore if you lend an ear.

I was surprised that the upgrade lacks NFC support for the touch-and-play feature, but the company has made it completely waterproof and dust-proof with IP67 rating and the speaker responded well to the minor tests I put it through. I still feel the NFC touch-and-go feature of the SRS-XB10 is useful and that the upgrade shoukd have had it.

I compared the SRS-XB12 with the SRS-XB10, and at first, I felt the bass was better in the older model. However, at high frequencies, you will definitely understand the difference between the two. The overall sound quality was much better in the Sony's latest offering as the bass has more substance, though the earlier one scores on volume. The sound is clean and given its size, the output is way better than most portable speakers available in this price range.

One thing I really like about Sony's audio devices is the smooth bass. The tuning is optimal so that the output sounds music to one's ears.

The bass is punchy, and I listened to several genres of music, including the trending K-pop to which I was recently introduced, apart from the usual rock and alt-rock. And I loved the overall tuning between treble and bass. There is no distortion at any volume level and the battery life is impressive.

The only thing I did not like about the speaker was its strap. I personally like the SRS-XB10 strap more. Also, the cylindrical design makes it look compact and it's a deviation from the usual rectangular portable speakers available in the market.

The aesthetics also allow it to release a fine output and the overall build is strong. I also took calls using the speaker and it was a fine experience. For Rs 3,990, I'd say it's a sweet deal, as the speaker outperforms its competitors on sound quality.