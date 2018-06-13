Soon, drones may save lives carrying kidneys, liver for transplant

The next time you board a domestic flight and see a picnic cooler — the kind that is used to keep beers chilled — strapped to a seat next to an anxious man, don’t be surprised. It is precious cargo and it’s probably on its way to save a life.

Inter-city organ transport, especially human hearts meant for transplant, often make headlines in the media. However, right now the process is complex and unwieldy: the heart is kept in a 25-kg box packed with ice and it has to be reached to the donee within four hours after it is removed from the donor’s body. If ...