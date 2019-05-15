Story in numbers: What people feel about autonomous vehicles

Self-driving cars are now firmly within grasp. From automobile players, such as GM, Daimler, Ford, Continental, and Bosch to tech giants, such as Google and Tesla, everyone is making breakthroughs in the space. These organisations are making significant investments in hardware and software capabilities as well as in testing and piloting the vehicles.

Ford will invest $4 billion in its separate Ford Autonomous Vehicles venture over five years. Bosch, the German electronics and engineering company, will invest $4.6 billion by 2022. A study from the Capgemini Research Institute has found ...