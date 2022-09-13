'Street furniture' to be soon used in rolling-out 5G services in India

-
Several states are mapping the "street furniture" to provide a network for the 5G rollout in the country. Electric poles, traffic lights, bus terminals, bus shelters, and government buildings are among the sites that are being monitored. According to a report by Economic Times (ET), Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat have already completed the exercise.
The team Gati Shakti of the Logistics division of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has issued a memorandum to all the states to map these sites. It was done on a request from the Department of Telecom, the report added.
With this, the country is aiming to use the small cell technology for the 5G rollout. In small cell technology, the cells are installed in the dense matter because of their short range. The density improves the geographical coverage.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has also concluded a 'pilot survey on street furniture in Madhya Pradesh, ET report added. Several states have been asked to get the streets ready.
The Bhaskaracharya Institute of Space Applications and Geoinformatics (BISAG-N) located in Gujarat has been helping the states in the mapping exercise. The government is also facilitating the launch of 5G services by continuously issuing letters to chief secretaries.
According to ET, the DoT amended the Right of Way Rules, in 2016. It will now allow the service providers to use street infrastructure at Rs 150 in rural areas and Rs 300 in urban areas.
