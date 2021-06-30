TCL expands its range of QLED 4K TVs, launches India's first Mini LED 4K TV

-
China’s consumer electronics maker TCL on Wednesday launched in India its C-series of 4K QLED smart televisions, including the country’s first Mini LED 4K QLED TV. Based on Google’s Android 11 TV platform, the C-series include Mini LED QLED 4K C825 with Magic Camera, QLED 4K C728 with Game Master, and QLED 4K C725 with video call camera. The models boasts 120Hz MEMC, Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, Game Master, Hands-free voice control 2.0, and TCL Smart user interface. The TCL C-series smart 4K QLED TVs will be available exclusive at TCL Store India.
TCL Mini LED QLED 4K Android 11 TV C825: Price and features
The TCL Mini LED QLED 4K TV C825 will be available in 55-inch and 65-inch screen variants priced at Rs 114,990 and Rs 149,990, respectively. The Mini LED QLED 4K C825 boasts full array local dimming technology for enhanced contrast and colour accuracy. The TV supports Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) and Dolby Vision IQ. The TV’s screen panel supports 120Hz MEMC powered by TCL’s proprietary software algorithm. For gamers, the TV has HDMI 2.1 port compatible with latest generation gaming consoles like the Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X. The TV supports a magnetic magic camera (1080p) for video calls powered by Google Duo and Zoom Meet. As for the audio, the TV features IMAX Enhanced certified 2.1 channel ONKYO Soundbar with Dolby Atmos.
TCL QLED 4K Android 11 TV C725: Price and features
The TCL QLED 4K C725 will be available in 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch screen variants priced at Rs 64,990, Rs 72,990, Rs 99,999, respectively. The TCL QLED 4K C725 supports video call camera for video calling through Google Duo. Like the Mini LED QLED 4K, the TCL QLED 4K C725 supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+. It also supports MEMC and has HDMI 2.1 port. The TCL QLED 4K C725 has an integrated ONKYO-certified soundbar with Dolby Atmos.
TCL QLED 4K Android 11 TV C728: Price and features
The TCL QLED 4K TV C728 will be available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch screens priced at Rs 79,990, Rs 102,990 and Rs 159,990, respectively. Aimed at gamers, the TCL QLED 4K TV C728 is backed by TCL’s Game Master supported by HDMI 2.1. Besides, the TV boasts Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), HDMI eARC, and the company’s proprietary software algorithm for improved gaming experience. The TCL QLED 4K TV C728 supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, 120Hz MEMC and hands-free voice control.
