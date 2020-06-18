JUST IN
Twitter rolls out audio tweets, faces tough task of moderating hate content
TCL launches Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision certified 8K and 4K smart QLED TVs

The smart televisions support hands-free voice control for voice command-based operations

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

TCL QLED TVs launch
The new range of TCL smart QLED TVs have up to 8K resolution with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support

American electronics maker TCL on Thursday launched a new range of smart QLED TVs in India. Available in entry level, premium and ultra-premium, the new range of TCL smart QLED TVs have up to 8K resolution with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support. Moreover, the televisions support hands-free voice control for voice command-based operations.

Here are the details of TCL smart QLED TVs:

TCL X915 8K QLED – 75-inch

This Android TV supports IMAX Enhanced and has a built-in pop-up camera. It is a Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos certified TV QLED screen panel of 8K resolution. The TV is powered by AI 8K processor, which allows it to upscales non-8K content to 8K.

Price: Rs 2, 99, 990.

TCL X915 QLED TV

TCL C815 Premium 4K QLED series

This premium Android series comes in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch screen variants. The TVs has 4K QLED display with Quantum Dot technology. Like the 8K QLED TV, television in this series are also Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos certified and supports HDR 10+ as well. The 65-inch and 75-inch variants have 120 Hz motion estimated motion compensation (MEMC) interpolation technology. All the models have Onkyo’s integrated soundbar and built-in subwoofer.

Price

55-inch: Rs 69,990

65-inch: Rs 99,990

75-inch: Rs 1,49,990

TCL C815 QLED TV

TCL C715 4K QLED series

This is company’s entry-level QLED series. It comes in 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch screen variants. The TVs have 4K QLED screen panel with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support.

Price

50-inch: Rs 45,990

55-inch: Rs 55,990

65-inch: Rs 79,990


TCL C715 QLED TV
First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 14:40 IST

