Teams, Outlook down for thousands in India; Microsoft says probe underway

Several services of including Teams, Outlook and Azure were down for thousands of users in India on Wednesday, a report by Reuters said. The users were unable to access the website's multiple services.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, there were more than 3,900 incidents of people reporting issues with Teams in India.

In response, said that it was investigating an outage. According to the users, Microsoft Teams is showing the message, "There was a glitch, and we're recovering..."

Microblogging website Twitter was flooded with hastags like #MicrosoftTeams and #Outlook amid the reports of outage.

Like other tech giants, Microsoft hosts all its services on its Azure cloud. According to reports, the Azure cloud seems to have been hit by an issue. It has led to several Microsoft services going offline. Also, GitHub social coding is down for several users across the world.

The company is yet to issue a statement on what caused this massive Microsoft outage.

According to latest media reports, the outage seems to be global.

Reuters said that Microsoft did not disclose the number of users affected by the disruption, but data from outage tracking website Downdetector showed more than 3,900 incidents in India and over 900 in Japan. Outage reports also spiked in Australia, Britain and the United Arab Emirates.

The Downdetector site tracks outages by collating status reports from sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

During the outage, most users were unable to exchange messages, join calls or use any features of the Team application. Many users took to Twitter to share updates about the service disruption, with #MicrosoftTeams trending as a hashtag on the social media site.

Microsoft Teams, used by more than 280 million people globally, forms an integral part of daily operations for businesses and schools, which use the service to make calls, schedule meetings and organize their workflow.

(With agency inputs)