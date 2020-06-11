Corona warriors: How tech titans are helping govts fight the pandemic

Tucked away in a lane in the heart of Bengaluru, lies the historic Balabrooie Guest House. The 200-year-old white bungalow has played host to several notable guests, including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Rabindranath Tagore.

In 2020, it is playing a different role — the Karnataka government has turned the heritage building into a technology-aided “Covid-19 War Room”. The war room, which runs round-the-clock, is equipped with large screens that display different dashboards of data and analytics. Key metrics — such as active cases, deaths, high-risk cases ...