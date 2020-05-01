The making of super apps: Where does India stand after Facebook-Jio deal?

A super app is like an app of apps. It acts as an umbrella app and declutters the number of apps in a mobile phone.

In simple words, it is a marketplace of services and offerings, delivered via in-house technology and through third-party integrations. The term was originally coined in 2010 by Mike Lazaridis in 2010, the founder of BlackBerry WeChat: One of the most successful Super-Apps in is Tencent-owned WeChat in China which gained 40% market share in digital payments just within two years of its launch in 2011. Launched initially as a messaging app, WeChat has transformed into an ...