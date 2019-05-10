The new Apple AirPods still reigns supreme, albeit in its own paradise

It’s not snobbery. Being a member of the Apple universe is primarily a relationship of convenience, a bit like going back to your favourite five-star for the exclusivity, familiarity, quality and consistency — irrespective of the cost. So if you have enjoyed your time here, there’s no doubt that you should own a pair of Apple AirPods.

Let’s talk about whether or not you should invest in the upgrade. Design (4.5/5) I haven’t yet come across an Apple user who has had complaints about the design of the wired EarPods. The AirPods (both generations) are ...