This start-up uses a wonder material called graphene to clean up oil spills

Oil spills have massive and quick economic, social, and environmental impacts. Besides local people losing their livelihoods as fisheries and tourism areas are momentarily closed, the cleaning costs are huge, while thousands of marine animals and plants are also harmed or killed.

It can not only take years to clean up an area but more importantly, the chemical used to break up the oil can also be toxic and the oil which goes down with the ship can contaminate the seabed and marine organisms. Log 9 Materials, a nanotechnology company is betting big on this problem. An IIT Roorkee ...