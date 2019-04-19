Thomsen anti-snoring pillow is worth a try for sleepers with special needs

The pillow you choose depends on how you sleep. Sleep doctors strongly advocate the use of a pillow that helps keep your head position aligned with your spine. For instance, you may need a thicker pillow if you sleep better on your side. Stomach sleepers may need a softer, thinner pillow, or none at all.

The choice of filling is purely preferential. You can choose between Dunlop, Talalay, memory foam, polyfill or good old cotton. While the nuances of loft (thickness) and filling should take care of most people's sleep, noisy sleepers may be looking for more comfort. German brand ...