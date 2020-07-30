Thomson launches Android-certified Path 9A, Path 9R and Oath Pro smart TVs

Thomson’s brand licensee Super Plastronics on Thursday launched a range of smart televisions, which are touted to be tested and developed in India in partnership with Google. The new range of Thomson include models from Path 9A, Path 9R and Oath Pro series with price starting at Rs 10,999. The new range will be available from August 6, exclusively on home-grown e-commerce platform Flipkart.

“PATH 9A and 9R series have been completely developed and tested in India; this is the beginning of the vocal for local Android TV. All our customers should feel honored while buying this TV, as its completely developed and tested under make in India initiative. Google has just announced they will invest 10 billion dollars in India, this will assist the Android TV ecosystem as well. With this launch we expect to gain our market share by 7 per cent by the end of 2021-22," said Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd., (SPPL) and India Brand Licensee, Thomson Tv.

PATH 9A and 9R series features

The Path series smart Android TVs are powered by Android 9.0 operating system. The TVs have IPS A+ panel of up to 4K UHD resolution. The 4K televisions are compatible with different HDR formats, including the HDR10. The TVs are powered by AMLOGIC quad-core processor of 1GHz clock speed, mated with Mali quad-core GPU. The Android TVs come with Google Play Store for TV with more than 5000+ apps and games.

The TVs come with a redesigned remote with dedicated hotkeys for Sony Liv, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. There remote has microphone for Google Assistant. Connectivity is covered by a set of I/O ports, including USB and HDMI. The TV has Bluetooth, too. The TVs has built-in Chromecast (Android) and Airplay (iOS).

OATH PRO series features

The Thomson OATH Pro boots Android 9.0 operating system. It comes in 50-inch and 75-inch screen variants of 4K resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. For audio, the TVs audio set-up is tuned for Dolby Digital Plus with DTS TruSurround. The TVs have USB, HDMI ARC/CEC and Bluetooth v.5.0. It comes with a redesigned remote with dedicated hotkeys for commonly used OTT apps. The TVs have Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology, which puts additional frames to bring on-screen content on par with screen’s supported frame rate. The TVs have 10-bit display and a 60 Hz refresh rate.

Pricing