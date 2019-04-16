TikTok vanishes from Google Play Store after Madras HC ban, govt order

Google has removed from its Play Store, some users reported Tuesday night, but the popular short video app was available on Apple's App Store.

The Ministry of Electronics and had asked Google and Apple to take down after the banned the app on April 3 for "pornographic and inappropriate content".

Google, in an email response to Business Standard, said it does not comment on individual apps but adheres to local laws. Users who had the app will continue to be able to use it.

The High Court, earlier on Tuesday, refused to remove its ban and appointed senior advocate Arvind Datar as an independent counsel to examine TikTok's implications.

In an email statement, had said, "We welcome the decision of the to appoint Arvind Datar as Amicus Curae (independent counsel) to the court. We have faith in the Indian judicial system and we are optimistic about an outcome that would be well received by over 120 million monthly active users in India, who continue using TikTok to showcase their creativity and capture moments that matter in their everyday lives."

S Muthukumar had filed a public interest litigation for TikTok to banned citing the use of inappropriate content being posted and shared on the app by minors.

Android, the Google owned operating system, accounts for 70-80 per cent market share in India, and Apple's iOS accounts comes far behind it. TikTok was targeted at people who own lower-end smart phones.

A search for Tuesday night showed other apps similar in name or logo.