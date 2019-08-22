Tile enters India with Bluetooth tracker Tile Mate, price starts Rs 2,499

Tile, a consumer electronics company, has entered the Indian market with a Bluetooth tracker called Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker with the price tag of Rs 2,499.

The Tile Mate boasts of a long range of 150 feet and comes with a replaceable battery.

The tiny tracker, weighing 7.5 grams, can be attached to any product, and it can then be found by using the Tile app on your phone. Tile Mate comes with replaceable battery and a one-year lifespan.

Alternatively, the Tile Mate also allows you to find your phone if you forget where you've kept it.

The Tile Mate is priced in India at Rs. 2,499, while a pack of four will be available at a discounted rate of Rs. 7,999. The tracker will go on sale on Brandeyes.in and leading e-commerce portals and retail outlets as well.

Buyers can also unlock Tile Premium services that offer features like smart alerts, unlimited sharing, location history, and more.

The Tile app is available on the App Store and Google Play both.