Too young to vote, these teens have set up app-less, contactless Kirana biz

These entrepreneurs are nowhere near the unicorn club yet. Problem-solving gives them a high, coding is at the centre of their universe, they have gone through the exercise of investor pitch many times and have faced rejection.

They are co-founders of a technology-led business that started as an idea to mitigate risk during Covid-19. What sets them apart is that there’s no app driving their business, and that they are not eligible to cast vote or hang out in a pub drinking yet. Meet Jai Relan, Tejas Mehta, Sara Kothari and Jasraaj Puri, all high schoolers and co-founders of WhyQ ...