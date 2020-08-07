Twitter labels state-controlled media outlets, govt officials' accounts

has announced it would not amplify tweets by state-controlled outlets and label the accounts of government-linked media, and key government officials from the five permanent member countries of the UN Security Council: China, France, Russia, the UK and the US.

The micro-blogging platform said the new labelling policy would include accounts of key government officials, including foreign ministers, institutional entities, ambassadors, official spokespeople, and key diplomatic leaders from these five countries.

"At this time, our focus is on senior officials and entities who are the official voice of the state abroad," the company said in a statement late on Thursday.

The move will make affected accounts less likely to appear in search results or notifications.

will also label accounts belonging to state-affiliated entities, their editors and their senior staff.

The move will impact state-controlled organisations like Russia's RT and China's Xinhua news agency.

In 2019, banned all state-backed media advertising and political advertising from Twitter.

"For transparency and practicality, we are starting with a limited and clearly-defined group of countries before expanding to a wider range of countries in the future," said Twitter.





The company said that at this time, they are not labelling the personal accounts of heads of state, as these accounts enjoy widespread name recognition, media attention, and public awareness.

"Institutional accounts associated with their offices that changeover depending on election results will be labelled, however".

However, state-financed media organisations with editorial independence, like the BBC in the UK or NPR in the US for example, will not be labelled.

"We will also no longer amplify state-affiliated media accounts or their Tweets through our recommendation systems including on the home timeline, notifications, and search," Twitter announced.

Twitter will notify any account that's labelled and if the "account owner believes we've made a mistake, they can reach out to us directly".