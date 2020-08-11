Twitter users can now control who replies to their tweets: Here's how

-
Twitter Inc on Tuesday rolled out a moderation feature that would allow its users to limit how many people can reply to their tweets, giving account-holders more control over conversations on their page.
All accounts, including those of elected officials, can now select the people who will be allowed to reply while composing a new tweet, Twitter said.
Users can select from three sets of people - everyone, only people they follow and only people they mention in the tweet.
The microblogging site, which started testing the feature in May, added that all users can continue to like and retweet posts, but cannot reply if they have been excluded by the author.
This feature would also enable Twitter users carry out better conversations and limit their exposure to online trolls and abusers.
