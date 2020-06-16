UV-light sterilisation: A formidable weapon in the war on Covid-19?

Even as Covid-19 cases continue to rise, India has lifted the lockdown to resume economic activity. The precarious situation makes a case for further precaution--wearing masks and social distancing. But it may not be enough.

Now, an old invention is making a comeback to help fight the novel Coronavirus’ alarming spread. Ultraviolet (UV) lights have been in use for quite some years as a means of sterilisation. UV-powered sterilising boxes meant for disinfecting surgical equipment have been in the market. Now UV lights are being expanded to be used en masse in ways not seen ...