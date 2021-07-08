Viewsonic X-100 4K+ projector review: Standalone entertainment powerhouse

The Viewsonic X-100 4K+ is a projector brimming with features usually seen on much more expensive ones. It is an LED-based projector of higher lumen range and lifespan compared to conventional lamp-based Besides, the projector has built-in speakers tuned by Harman Kardon and Aptoide apps store for standalone utility. Priced at Rs 3,85,000, the Viewsonic X-100 4K+ seems to be a good option to recreate the cinema experience at home. Is it? Let’s find out:

Viewsonic X-100 4K+: Build and design

The X-100 4K+ is unlike the usual projectors; it is bulky and quite heavy (close to 7kg). But it is not a usual type, it is a tech-rich projector with standalone utility best suited for ceiling mounted set-up where neither its weight nor size hinders its functioning.

The projector has a motorised lens cover on the front side, and horizontal and vertical lens shift and a zoom ring to adjust the projection size on the top. On the lower right side, there is a power adapter input port and one of the two Harman Kardon-tuned speakers – the other speaker is on the left placed next to the flap covering a keypad for projector controls. The left edge is where an array of connectivity ports are placed. The rear has two huge but silent functioning fans for heat exhaust purposes.





There is pretty much every connectivity port one would need here, including the HDMI 2.0 / HDCP 2.2, USB 2.0 Type A and Type C, Audio In and Out, RJ45, Ethernet port, ports for speakers, and Wi-Fi input.

The projector comes with a petite looking remote control with backlit keys and a ring on it for image focus correction, besides the usual buttons for navigation, Bluetooth, power, and zoom functions.

ViewSonic X100-4K+: Performance





The projector delivers an immersive cinema experience. It works great irrespective of lighting conditions. It beams clear and bright videos, and the projection size goes up to 200-inch. The projector supports high dynamic range (HDR) on supported content, and can project up to 4K resolution pictures. Aligning the projection is easy with vertical and horizontal lens shift (H: +/- 25% and V: +60%).

Complementing the picture quality is the Harman Kardon speakers, which are enough for cinema-like sound delivery. The speaker’s bass and clarity is impressive and the audio output seems good enough to not need any external support for holistic cinema experience.





For apps, there is an Aptoid store. The store has a vast pool of apps listed yet it lacks some commonly used one. The projector supports both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so a lot of things can be done using the voice commands.

While the performance is good, the overall user experience is pulled down by a few notches due to the projector’s remote control. The IR sensor on the projector seems weak as it struggles to recognise remote at times. There are not many buttons on the projector, so just in case you misplace the remote or if the remote stops working, there is no way you will be able to operate the projector properly.

ViewSonic X100-4K+ review: Verdict

The ViewSonic X100-4K+ delivers an immersive visual and audio experience for a true cinema-like experience at home. The projector’s expensive price tag makes it a niche product good for those who want to recreate the cinema experience at home, or who can afford it.