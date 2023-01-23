Vijay Sales announces Republic Day sale offers on phones, gadgets, and more

Vijay Sales has announced its sale offers in which the Mumbai-headquartered retail chain is offering deals and discounts on a wide range of products, including consumer electronics devices. In the sale, the company is offering a discount of up to 65 per cent on select smartphones, watches, earphones, and other consumer electronics items. Besides, there are below listed bank offer:



· Starting January 25, ICICI Bank Card holders get 7.5 per cent instant discount of up to Rs 3,000 on credit and debit card equated monthly instalment transactions (above Rs 20,000)



· 5 per cent instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 on credit card non-EMI transactions (above INR 20,000)



· ICICI Bank Credit Card holders can avail an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on EMI and non-EMI transactions above Rs 1,00,000.

· On January 25 and January 26, American Express card holders can avail 7.5 per cent instant discount up to Rs 5,000 on EMI and Non-EMI transactions (above Rs 25,000)



· HSBC Bank card holders get 7.5 per cent instant discount of up to Rs 7,500 on credit card EMI transactions (above Rs 20,000)



· YES Bank credit card holders can avail an instant discount of 5 per cent up to Rs 2,000 on EMI transactions (Rs 15,000 & above)



· Bank of Baroda credit card holders can avail 5 per cent instant discount up to Rs 1,500 on EMI transactions for purchases below Rs 40000 or an instant discount of 5 per cent up to Rs 2,500 on EMI transactions of Rs 40,000 and above



· AU Small Finance Bank card holders can avail 5 per cent instant discount up to Rs 5,000 on credit card EMI transactions or 5 per cent instant discount up to Rs 1,000 on credit and debit card non-EMI transactions on a minimum purchase of Rs 10,000 and above



· IDFC First Bank credit and debit card holders can avail 10 per cent cashback up to Rs 3,000 on EMI transactions (Rs 15,000 & above).

· One Card Credit Card holders can avail 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 3,000 on EMI transactions or Rs 2,000 on non-EMI transactions of Rs 12,000 and above at stores and valid on Saturday & Sunday only.

Here are some of the gadgets available in sale



Galaxy Z Fold4



The Galaxy Z Fold4 is available at a starting price of Rs 1,46,999. The is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and 4,400 mAh battery. It sports a 7.6-inch HDR10+ foldable dynamic AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. It boasts a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a telephoto lens for 3x optical zoom. On the front, the phone has a 4MP camera sensor and 10MP cover camera.

Vivo Y35



It is available at a discounted price of Rs 18,499. The Vivo Y35 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and 5,000 mAh battery, which is supported by 44W fast wired charging. It has a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring 50-megapixel primary camera, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro sensor.

iPhone 14 Plus



The iPhone 14 Plus is available at a starting price of Rs 84,900. It is also eligible for no-interest EMI of up to nine months. It sports a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR screen and comes in red, blue, midnight, purple and starlight colours. It has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 12-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 12MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 12MP.

Galaxy Buds2 Pro



The Galaxy Buds2 Pro is available at a discounted price of Rs 15,999. It comes in graphite, bora purple and white colours. It is IPX7 rated for water resistance. It features 10 mm audio drivers, active noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity.

Buds 3 Lite



Buds 3 Lite is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,499. The earbuds feature 6mm audio drivers and boast up to 18 hours of battery life with a charging case. It is IP54 rated for dust and splash resistance. Other features include environmental noise cancellation, a USB-C port for charging, and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity.