Vingajoy power bank review: A compact charger for all your gadgets

The VingaJoy VB-10090 Portable boasts a compact design and can charge smartwatches, smartphones, even tablets.

Priced at Rs 1,549, the charger weighs only 170 gm, so it is easy to carry around or even keep in your pocket. The slim design gives it a firm grip to avoid accidental slips and drops. The front plastic panel looks like a screen, but it is not. It has an LED indicator that shows the energy status of the





The Vingajoy is loaded with a powerful 10,000 mAh battery that can charge two devices simultaneously. We tried a smartphone and a smartwatch together, but it did take some time to charge both.

The power bank has a flashlight that comes in handy if you have to put your phone on charge in the dark. We found the device quite useful during the time we used it. Overall, the device does the job well. If you are planning to buy a compact power bank, you could consider this option.



