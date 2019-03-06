Vision VR: Immersive technologies turn businesses, industries smarter

Arijit Kulkarni was excited about his parents’ visit to his house in New Jersey in the US. But he was also apprehensive.

It was the senior Kulkarnis’ first international trip and he wasn’t sure if they would be comfortable finding their way around in a foreign city. However, much to his surprise, he found that his parents not only knew the way from the airport to his house, but also knew about the nearest utility stores, beach and multiplex. “Your cousin showed us the neighbourhood on Google Earth so we wouldn’t have to depend on you when you are busy ...