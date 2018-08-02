Vivo Freedom Carnival sale: Buy Nex, V9 smartphones for Rs 1,947 each

on Thursday announced its Independence Day offers for three days starting August 7 and ending on August 9. This 72-hour sale marks the 72nd Independence Day.

The Freedom Carnival flash sale will start from August 6 at midnight and will be held exclusively on Vivo’s e-commerce portal, shop. com/in. In the upcoming flash sale, customers can avail some big discounts, coupon deals and cashback offers on Vivo Nex and V9 smartphones along with different accessories during the three-day online sale.

During the sale, Vivo Nex and Vivo V9 smartpones, which are worth Rs 44,990 and Rs 22,990 respectively, will be offered at Rs 1,947, while accessories such as earphones and USB wires will be available at a nominal price of Rs 72. The flash sale of both the smartphones and accessories will commence at 12 noon on all three days and will last till stocks last.

Apart from this, the company will also provide some cashback offers on select smartphones. Customers will get up to Rs 4,000 cashback on select models. In addition, the company will also offer 12-month zero-cost EMI scheme on all the smartphones.

Besides cashbacks and interest-free shopping, customers will also get Bluetooth earphones worth Rs 1,200, free on purchase of NEX, X21 and V9.

In addition to all these offers, the company is also giving certain coupon deals. Here are the deals that might interest the customers:

Rs 50 coupon Rs 200 coupon Rs 2,000 coupon Rs 3,000 coupon Purchase of Vivo earphones and USB wire Purchase of Vivo Premium earphones Purchase of Vivo V7 Purchase of Vivo V7+

The Vivo Nex is a gamechanger. The phone boasts a bezel-less design on the front, with no visible obstructions like a notch or front camera on the lower chin. Instead, the phone brings a mechanical motorised module with the front camera that pops up from the top, and the fingerprint sensor is placed under the screen. It is the second Vivo smartphone in India to boast this The company claims the Nex will be the next wave of innovation in the smartphone industry.





ALSO READ: Vivo Nex review: Setting stage for future generation bezel-less smartphones

The other model under discount is Vivo V9. Priced at Rs 22,990, the Vivo V9 has a 24-megapixel front camera with enhanced face beauty features that can brighten up and take sharp selfies. The device is powered by Snapdragon 626 octa core processor, along with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, expandable up to 256 GB through microSD card. The phone runs smoothly with minor lags even after opening 10-15 different applications ranging from social media to gaming.



ALSO READ: Vivo V9 Review: A value-for-money device with good camera, notch screen

Talking about the sale, Jerome Chen, CMO, Vivo India, said, “Vivo wanted to make the 72nd Independence Day special for all its customers. Our Freedom Carnival brings exclusive offers on our latest products and provides the freedom for everybody to celebrate and express themselves through Vivo smartphones and accessories.”