Vivo launches Y51 with 5000mAh battery, 48MP camera: Price, specs, more

Vivo today expanded it’s Y series portfolio with the launch of Y51 in India. Priced at Rs 17,990 (8GB+128GB), the Y51 features a 6.58-inch Halo FullView Display with FHD+ (2408×1080) resolution.
It will be available in two colour options — Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony.
The vivo Y51 has a 5000mAh battery bundled with 18W Fast charge technology. For imaging, it has a 48MP AI-powered triple rear camera set-up with inbuilt multiple shooting modes.
Vivo also announced a new variant of the Y30 with a RAM upgrade, now available in 6+128GB.
The quad camera at the rear offers a 13MP Main Camera, 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera, 2MP Super-Macro Camera and 2MP Bokeh Camera. The phone comes with a 6.47 inch iView display and offers a 90.7% screen to body ratio and packs a massive 5,000mAh battery for seamless smartphone experience. Priced at Rs 14,990, it is powered by the MediaTek helio P35 processor.
“vivo’s youthful Y series is known for offering a comprehensive range of products designed to meet the demands of our consumers. With vivo Y51, we are taking a step further in our customer centric approach to offer the ‘best of everything’ from 18W Fast Charge to 5000mAh long-lasting battery and an 48MP AI Triple Rear Camera. The Y-series line-up reiterates vivo’s efforts to make technology accessible with leading camera capabilities, premium design and seamless experience to the consumers,” said Nipun Marya, Director- Brand Strategy, vivo India.
