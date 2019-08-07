Vivo S1 India launch today: Watch livestream, know specifications, features

Chinese electronics manufacturer BKK Electronics’ smartphone brand is set to launch in India the S1 on August 7 at 5 PM. The phone was launched in the company’s home country of China earlier in March. This was followed by an international launch in July. It is the international variant of the phone that is expected to be launched in India. Compared to the China-specific model, the international variant has a different screen, processor, optics, and battery.

S1 specifications and features

The Vivo S1 international model, expected to be launched in India, sports a 6.38-inch super AMOLED screen of fullHD+ (1080 x 2340p) resolution, stretched in tall 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen features a waterdrop-shaped notch on top, accommodating the phone’s 32-megapixel front camera. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P65 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The phone boots the Android Pie operating system-based Funtouch OS 9 user interface.

The phone has a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 16MP primary sensor of an f/1.78 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens of an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor of an f/2.4 aperture. Powering the phone is a 4,500 mAh battery, supported by 18W fast charger that comes bundled inside the box.

In comparison, the Chinese model has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen of fullHD+ resolution. The screen has no cut out area like a notch or punch hole to accommodate front camera. Instead, it has a motorised pop-up selfie camera module that rests on the top left side of the chassis and comes out either to recognise face to unlock phone or to take selfies. This model is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Its triple camera module on the back has a 16MP primary sensor of f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP depth sensor. Powering this phone is a 3,940 battery, supported by an 18W fast charger.

Vivo S1 launch event livestream