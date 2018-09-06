Vivo V11 Pro India launch at 12 PM: Watch livestream, know expected specs

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is all set to launch the V11 Pro in India on September 6 at 12 PM. The Amazon-exclusive smartphone will feature a screen with tiny notch on top, similar to waterdrop design first seen in the Oppo F9 Pro. The phone will also get in-display fingerprint sensor, which uses a part of screen to recognise fingerprint and unlocks the screen.

The V11 Pro is expected to feature a mammoth 6.41-inch fullHD+ super AMOLED screen. The screen will boast a tiny notch on top, accommodating front camera. The earpiece and sensors would find their spot somewhere on the thin bezel space above the screen. The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 system-on-chip, mated with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Like Oppo F9 Pro, the V11 Pro is also expected to feature a proprietary fast charging technology. Powering the device would be a 3,400 mAh battery.

Imaging would be taken care by a dual camera module on the back that is expected to feature a 12-megapixel primary sensor, mated with a 5MP depth-sensing lens. On the front, the phone is expected to sport a 25MP lens. Both the front and back cameras are expected to feature artificial intelligence for portrait and beautification mode, along with HDR mode. The front camera is expected to also double up as a biometric unit for face unlock, and the phone is expected to feature infrared-based face recognition.

The Vivo V11 Pro is expected to be priced below Rs 25,000. However, the final price and sale details would be declared at the launch, which would be livestreamed here