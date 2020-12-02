Vivo V20 Pro 5G smartphone launched in India: Know price, specs, and more

-
China’s Vivo on Wednesday launched in India the Vivo V20 Pro under its V-series smartphones. Priced at Rs 29,990, the 5G smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile platform. It ships with a 4,000mAh battery supported by 33W fast charger.
The Vivo V20 Pro will be available in sunset melody and midnight jazz colours, starting today on online and offline retailers, besides Vivo's official website.
The Vivo V20 Pro features a dual front camera system. Named ‘Eye Autofocus’, the dual front camera set-up has a 44-megapixel primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The phone’s key highlights are Android 11 operating system, dual selfie camera, a 64-megapixel based triple camera array on the rear, and 5G ready Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC.Vivo V20 Pro 5G
Vivo V20 Pro 5G specifications
Screen: 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
Software: Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11 on top
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
RAM and Storage: 8GB and 128GB
Rear camera: 64MP primary Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor of an f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor of an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle aperture, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor of an f/2.4 aperture
Front camera: 44MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary
Camera features: Dual-view video, slo-mo selfie video, super night mode, and motion autofocusVivo V20 Pro 5G
