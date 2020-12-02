Vivo V20 Pro 5G smartphone launched in India: Know price, specs, and more

China’s on Wednesday launched in India the V20 Pro under its V-series Priced at Rs 29,990, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile platform. It ships with a 4,000mAh battery supported by 33W fast charger.

The V20 Pro will be available in sunset melody and midnight jazz colours, starting today on online and offline retailers, besides Vivo's official website.

The Vivo V20 Pro features a dual front camera system. Named ‘Eye Autofocus’, the dual front camera set-up has a 44-megapixel primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The phone’s key highlights are Android 11 operating system, dual selfie camera, a 64-megapixel based triple camera array on the rear, and ready Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G

Vivo V20 Pro specifications

Screen: 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

Software: Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11 on top

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

RAM and Storage: 8GB and 128GB

Rear camera: 64MP primary Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor of an f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor of an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle aperture, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor of an f/2.4 aperture

Front camera: 44MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary

Camera features: Dual-view video, slo-mo selfie video, super night mode, and motion autofocus