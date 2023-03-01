JUST IN
Business Standard

Vivo V27 series smartphones launched in India: Know price, specs, and more

The Vivo V27 and Vivo V27 Pro will be available for pre-booking starting March 01 online on Flipkart and Vivo India e-store, and offline at select retail stores

Topics
Chinese smartphones | smartphone | Vivo

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Vivo V27 series smartphones
Vivo V27 series smartphones

Expanding its smartphone line in India, Vivo on Wednesday launched the Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27. Alongside, the Chinese smartphone maker launched the Vivo TWS Air wireless earphones. The V27 Pro is offered in 8GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB storage options and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage at Rs 37,999, Rs 39,999, and Rs 42,999. The Vivo V27 is offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 32999 and Rs 36,999, respectively. The Vivo V27 will be available for purchase starting March 23.

The Vivo V27 and Vivo V27 Pro will be available for pre-booking starting March 01 online on Flipkart and Vivo India e-store, and offline at select retail stores. Consumers pre-booking the device using online channels can avail a flat discount of Rs 3,000 (applicable on HDFC Bank, ICICI, and Kotak Mahindra bank), and up to Rs 3,500 cashback with ICICI, Kotak, and HDB Financial services through offline channels – announced the company.

The Vivo TWS Air will be available for purchase at Rs 3,999. As part of bundle offer, consumers purchasing the V27 series smartphone can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on the wireless earbuds.

Vivo V27 series: Specifications

The V27 series smartphones sport 6.78-inch 10-bit curved AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits peak brightness. The smartphones boast Vivo ‘Color Changing Fluorite AG Glass’ technology in the ‘Magic Blue’ colour variant. Imaging is covered by optical image stabilisation (OIS)-backed 50-megapixel primary camera sensor (Sony IMX766V) that is said to be custom developed by the company in partnership with Sony. The primary camera is paired with 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor on the back. On the front, The V27 Pro and V27 sport 50MP autofocus camera.

Both the smartphones in the series are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 system-on-chip and 4,600 mAh battery. The phones support 66W FlashCharge for fast wired charging. Both the smartphones boot Android 13-based Funtouch OS13 interface.

Vivo TWS Air: Features

The Vivo TWS Air has a 14.2mm audio drivers, which are tuned by Vivo’s Golden Ears Acoustics Lab. Each of these weigh 3.5 grams, support DeepX 2.0 stereo sound effects, connect with Google Fast Pair, and boast Bluetooth 5.2.

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 14:10 IST

