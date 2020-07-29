Vivo X50 Pro review: Imaging at the centre of this all-round smartphone

The X50 Pro is one of the two camera-centric that Chinese smartphone brand recently launched in India. Besides multi-optic set-up for versatile imaging, the phone brings industry first gimbal stabilisation technology, which boosts the phone’s primary sensor performance with regard low light photography and videography – according to the company. The phone does not cut corners on other parameters and boasts a premium AMOLED screen of 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 765G system-on-chip, fast charging, etc. On paper, the phone seems to be an all-round package aimed at shutterbugs. But is it? Let’s find out:

X50 Pro: Design and Display

From two-side curved screen to slim profile and lightweight (181.5g) build, the X50 Pro overall design is premium and nothing short of what you expect from a flagship smartphone. The phone’s front is dominated by a 6.56-inch fullHD+ AMOLED screen of 90Hz refresh rate. It is slightly curved from the sides and boasts a punch-hole for selfie camera. The curved screen takes away the side bezels, and the otherwise prominent top and bottom bezels are minimal, too. This gives the phone an excellent 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

On the back, the phone has a glass panel of matte finish. It is not the phone’s finish that attracts attention but the two-step rectangular rear camera module that houses four cameras. It is a bit large but does not protrude much, in fact, it complements the overall look. Both the front and the back glass have Schott Xensation UP protection, and the panels seem sturdy and resilient to scratches and smudges.

The SIM tray, USB Type-C port, and speaker sit at the bottom. The power and the volume buttons are available on the right side of the chassis, and they are well within reach of the thumb. There is no 3.5mm headphone jack and the phone lacks IP rating, which means the phone does not have water and dust resistance.

The phone has in-display fingerprint sensor, and supports face recognition through front camera for phone unlock mechanism. Both these biometrics work fine and are quick in unlocking the device.

Vivo X50 Pro: Camera

The Vivo X50 Pro has a quad camera array on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX598 sensor) of an f/1.6 aperture mounted on a gimbal-like chassis, a 13MP portrait sensor of an f/2.46 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor of an f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP telephoto sensor of an f/3.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 32MP camera of an f/2.45 aperture.

First thing first, the phone’s gimbal stabilisation system is no marketing gimmick. It works optimally to improve video output by reducing shakes, jerks and motion rolls. It also shows improvements in hand-held photography, especially in low light conditions. Thanks to gimbal stabilisation technology, the phone’s primary camera takes scintillating shots with good amount of details, sans the noise, in low light conditions. What more, there is up to 60x digital zoom and 5x hybrid zoom. At these zoom levels, the phone takes satisfactory shots, albeit with compromises with regard to details and dynamic range.

The phone has a dedicated ‘Starry Sky’ and ‘Super Moon’ mode, however, due to rainy season, both the modes could not be tested. I will, however, update the review later with pictures taken using the aforementioned modes.

Vivo X50 Pro: Performance

The Vivo X50 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The performance is swift and the phone did not show any restrains, be it for processor or graphic-intensive tasks. However, it does warm up some times, but not to a point where it becomes uncomfortable to use.

While everything seems good, it is the phone’s custom user interface that spoils the experience. The Vivo’s custom Funtouch OS, despite recent improvements, does not complement the overall scheme of things. It is one of the worst custom skin based on Android platform.

Vivo X50 Pro: Battery

The phone’s 4,315mAh battery lasts for almost two days on basic usage. Avid gamers and shutterbugs, however, can expect a day’s on-battery time. The battery is supported by 33W fast charger, which is quick enough to charge the phone’s battery in about an hour and half.

Vivo X50 Pro Review: Verdict

Priced at Rs 49,000, the Vivo X50 Pro is a premium smartphone with great cameras, dazzling display, decent performance and good on-battery time. It is a complete package, if you can live with its underwhelming user interface which is the only thing that let down this otherwise impressive smartphone. Moreover, it has 5G network support, so you are covered for future, too.