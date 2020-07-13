Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro India launch on July 16: Specs, features, and more

X50 series are coming to India on July 16, announced the Chinese smartphone maker on Monday. is promoting the upcoming smartphone line-up as a camera-centric series with enhanced low-light imaging capabilities. Launched in China last month, the Vivo X50 series include three -- the Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, and Vivo X50 Pro+. In India, however, only the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro models would be launched.

"Block your calendar, #vivoX50Series is launching on 16th July, 2020 at 12PM. #StayTuned Uncover the future of smartphone pro - photography," the company said in a tweet.



ALSO READ: Vivo to enter premium smartphone segment with camera-centric X-series

The Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro feature 6.56-inch fullHD+ (2376A-1080 pixels) screen of 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, the would come in sole 8GB RAM variant with an option to choose from 128GB and 256GB internal storage models. Both the smartphones boots Android 10 operating system-based Fun Touch OS 10 user interface.

Imaging is covered by a quad-camera array on the back, featuring 48MP primary sensor, 8MP periscope sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor and 13MP portrait lens on the Vivo X50 Pro. The Vivo X50, on the other hand, boasts a 48MP primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide sensor, 8MP telephoto lens and 8MP depth sensor. Both the phones have a 32MP front facing camera.

The Vivo X50 is powered by a 4,200mAh battery, whereas the Pro variant boasts a 4,315mAh battery.